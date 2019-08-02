Dani Alves: Sao Paulo sign former PSG, Juventus and Barcelona defender

Alves was voted Player of the Tournament at the Copa America this summer

Brazil captain and right-back Dani Alves has joined Sao Paulo on a free transfer.

Alves, 36, left Paris St-Germain during the summer and joins the club he supports on a deal until December 2022.

Sao Paulo referred to signing "the most victorious player in the history of football", Alves being the only player to win 40 trophies across club and international competition.

He has not played club football in Brazil since 2002, with Bahia.

Sao Paulo president Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva described Alves as "one of the leading players in the world" who is "recognised for his immense professionalism, his fierce determination and his endless thirst for titles and victories".

He added: "Daniel Alves is the embodiment of what this management envisions for Sao Paulo.

"He is also a socially engaged citizen and passionate about our country. Sao Paulo, therefore, wins on every possible front.

"One day I told Daniel that he would come to play at Sao Paulo. Today, I have the immense joy and pride to have kept that promise."

Alves recently captained his country to the Copa America trophy and was voted player of the tournament.

He has won league titles with PSG, Juventus and Barcelona in each of his last five seasons, having spent the last 17 years playing in Europe,

In all, Alves won the league twice with PSG, once with Juventus and six times with Barcelona and also lifted the Champions League trophy with Barca on three occasions.