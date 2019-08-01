Europa League: Kilmarnock's 'lost' fans party in Belgrade

Connah's Quay Nomads hoped to harness the support of travelling Kilmarnock fans in Belgrade

"We've lost our way, we've lost our way..."

So rang out the irreverent chant in a pub somewhere in Belgrade, hollered by a squad of revelling - if slightly sheepish - Kilmarnock fans over 1,000 miles from home with no team to support.

Their side had been booted out of the Europa League in the most humiliating fashion a fortnight earlier, but many had already booked flights and accommodation for what they reckoned to be a safe bet for the next round.

The Ayrshire fans expected their heroes to dispatch part-time Connah's Quay Nomads in their second-round qualifier at Rugby Park, leading 2-1 from the first leg in Wales, and set up a tie with Partizan Belgrade.

"We're on our way, we're on our way," went the rallying cry for their first continental voyage since 2001.

Two away goals and a home red card later, the journey had ended in embarrassment - on the park, at least. Rather than cancel their plans, many supporters opted to fulfil their somewhat less merry jaunt to Serbia and make the best of a few nights in a warm city with very reasonably priced lager.

Some even went along to the game and were in good voice as Partizan recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over their Welsh guests.

They might have lost their way, but at least they're having fun.