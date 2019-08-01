Joe Nuttall: Blackpool sign Blackburn Rovers striker for an undisclosed fee
Blackpool have signed Blackburn Rovers' Joe Nuttall for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old striker has agreed a three-year contract at Bloomfield Road and has the option of a further year.
Nuttall has scored eight goals in 37 appearances for Blackburn since a 2017 move from Aberdeen.
"He's a strong, powerful striker who wants to learn and get better. This is a great short and long-term acquisition," said Blackpool boss Simon Grayson told the club website.
The former Manchester City youngster failed to start a game for Aberdeen in two years and had loans at Stranraer and Dumbarton before a free transfer to Ewood Park.
He made nine starts, including five in the Championship during his time at Rovers.
"I think I'm at the point in my career where I need to play as regularly as I can," Nuttall said.
"That's what I'd like to come here and do. Obviously it's not a given, I've got to work hard and earn that position, and that's the plan, to fight and earn a starting position in this team."
