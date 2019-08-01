Joe Nuttall: Blackpool sign Blackburn Rovers striker for an undisclosed fee

Joe Nuttall
Joe Nuttall's last goal for Blackburn came against Ipswich in January

Blackpool have signed Blackburn Rovers' Joe Nuttall for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old striker has agreed a three-year contract at Bloomfield Road and has the option of a further year.

Nuttall has scored eight goals in 37 appearances for Blackburn since a 2017 move from Aberdeen.

"He's a strong, powerful striker who wants to learn and get better. This is a great short and long-term acquisition," said Blackpool boss Simon Grayson told the club website.

The former Manchester City youngster failed to start a game for Aberdeen in two years and had loans at Stranraer and Dumbarton before a free transfer to Ewood Park.

He made nine starts, including five in the Championship during his time at Rovers.

"I think I'm at the point in my career where I need to play as regularly as I can," Nuttall said.

"That's what I'd like to come here and do. Obviously it's not a given, I've got to work hard and earn that position, and that's the plan, to fight and earn a starting position in this team."

