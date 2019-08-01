Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove 'proving doubters wrong' - Derek McInnes

Sam Cosgrove has scored 27 goals in 48 games for Aberdeen

Manager Derek McInnes says Aberdeen are being rewarded for "persevering" with Sam Cosgrove after the striker's hat trick helped his side into the third round of Europa League qualifying.

Cosgrove, 22, took his tally to 25 goals in his last 32 appearances in the 5-0 win over Chikhura Sachkhere.

He also became the first Aberdeen player since Drew Jarvie to score in four consecutive European ties.

"Sam will always be the type that has to prove people wrong," McInnes said.

"People wrote him off far too early - including some at the BBC - but we persevered with him.

"He was raw and clearly had loads to work on and he still has loads to work on but he can contribute while he's learning. He's scoring all manner of goals but his general performances have been very good."

A number of young players have joined Aberdeen under McInnes and developed, before moving on to bigger clubs.

Graeme Shinnie moved to Derby County this summer, while Jonny Hayes, Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean moved on to Celtic, Rangers and Norwich City respectively in previous years.

Defender Scott McKenna is the next rumoured to be moving on, but McInnes is under no illusions that Cosgrove's form could soon attract potential bidders.

"We can maybe talk about his form once the window shuts," he said. "I think for now we'll just try and keep that to ourselves but he's in brilliant form.

"I loved his diving header from [Lewis] Ferguson's ball. I loved his composure and finding space in the box. He's like a 5ft 9in striker when trying to find the space.

"His last goal showed his strength and although he had Scott Wright on his outside he was only ever going to hit it with the outside of his boot."