Andre Green: Preston North End sign Aston Villa's winger on season-long loan

Andre Green came on as a second-half substitute as Aston Villa won May's Championship play-off final

Preston North End signed Aston Villa's Andre Green on a season-long loan.

The winger played 22 times for Villa last term helping them defeat Derby win in the Championship play-off final.

Green, 21, who has played for England's teams from Under 16 to Under 20, scored five goals while on loan at Portsmouth in the first half of last season.

"Andre played the second half of season at Aston Villa in a team that was promoted," Preston manager Alex Neil told the club website.

"We are very hopeful that his directness, his pace and his creativity will add to our front line and that he will score and supply goals.

"The experience of being involved in an event the magnitude of the play-offs, and the final in particular, will help to spur him on to have more success and hopefully that will be with Preston North End."

Green played twice as a substitute in the Premier League in 2016 as Villa ended up being relegated form the top flight.

"The gaffer has said he wants to improve me as a player," Green said.

"He wants me to come away from this season as a better player than when I have arrived and more goals is what I need to add to my game and he is confident I can do that."

