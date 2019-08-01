Ben Reeves: Milton Keynes Dons re-sign midfielder after two years at Charlton Athletic

Ben Reeves helped Charlton win promotion to the Championship last season

Milton Keynes Dons have re-signed midfielder Ben Reeves.

The 27-year-old was a free agent after being released by Charlton Athletic at the end of last season and had been training with Dons this summer.

He left MK Dons in the summer of 2017 for an undisclosed fee and played 68 games for Charlton, scoring 11 goals.

Reeves was part of the Dons side which was promoted to the Championship in 2015 and scored 32 goals in 135 games in a four-year spell at the club.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.