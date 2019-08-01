Rocky Bushiri: Blackpool sign Norwich City defender on season-long loan deal

Rocky Bushiri (left) played under former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele during a loan spell with KAS Eupen last season

Blackpool have signed Norwich City defender Rocky Bushiri on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old Belgium Under-21 international joined the Canaries on a four-year contract in July.

He could make his debut for the Seasiders in Saturday's League One opener against Bristol Rovers.

"I'm happy to be here. I've never played in England and I want to get experience by coming here on loan," he told the club website.

