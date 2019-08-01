Football gossip: Sane, Cancelo, Maguire, Dybala, Fernandes, Otamendi

Manchester City have rejected a £72m bid from Bayern Munich for Germany forward Leroy Sane, 23. (Metro)

City want £137m for Sane if he does not wish to sign an extension to his contract, which expires in June 2021. (Telegraph)

Manchester United are struggling to reach an agreement with Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 25, and his representatives, putting a swap deal with Juventus for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 26, under threat. (Independent)

Manchester City have re-entered talks with Juventus over Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo, 25. (Telegraph)

England defender Harry Maguire, 26, has been left out of Leicester's squad for Friday's friendly with Atalanta due to the ongoing uncertainty over his future, with the Foxes wanting a £90m deal if Manchester United are to sign him. (Telegraph)

Manchester United's current bid for Maguire stands at £80m and the club could spend more than £150m in total before the transfer window closes. (Independent)

Manchester United rejected the chance to sign 19-year-old Juventus forward Moise Kean, leaving the Italian clear for a move to Everton. (90min)

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Bordeaux and Guinea forward Francois Kamano and are willing to pay £20m for the 23-year-old. (Sun)

Tottenham are exploring a deal for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24, as an alternative to Real Betis' Giovani Lo Celso, 23. (Evening Standard)

Betis have rejected several offers from Tottenham for Argentina international Lo Celso. (SevillaABC - in Spanish)

Argentina centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, 31, wants to stay at Manchester City despite being linked with a move away from the club. (Sun)

Newcastle are on the verge of signing French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 22, from Nice in a £16.5m deal. (Talksport)

Brazil right-back Dani Alves is close to a move to Sao Paulo. The 36-year-old is a free agent after leaving Paris St-Germain. (Goal)

Crystal Palace have made contact with Cardiff City about Real Betis' 25-year-old Spanish midfielder Victor Camarasa, who spent last season loan at the Bluebirds. (Wales Online)