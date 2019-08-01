Luke Southwood: Hamilton sign Reading's England U20 goalkeeper

From the section

Luke Southwood was part of the England squad that won the Under-20 World Cup

Hamilton Academical have signed England's Under-20 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Luke Southwood from Reading on loan until January.

Southwood, 21, was part of the England squad that won the 2017 finals.

He played 22 times in the National League last term for Eastleigh and joins fellow goalkeepers Owain Fon Williams and Kyle Gourlay at Accies.

"It's a really good group here," Southwood said. "They're good lads and the training is high intensity."

