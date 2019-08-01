Nicolas Pepe: Arsenal sign Lille winger for club record fee

Arsenal have signed Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a club record fee of £72m.

The 24-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Emirates Stadium after having a medical on Tuesday.

Pepe scored 35 goals in 74 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille, who he joined from Angers in 2017.

"Nicolas is a highly rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe," said Gunners boss Unai Emery.

"Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I'm delighted he's joining.

"He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team."

