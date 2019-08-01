Dean Brill: Leyton Orient goalkeeper extends contract until 2021
- From the section Leyton Orient
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill has signed a one-year extension to his contract with the League Two newcomers.
The 33-year-old, who was an ever-present last season as the O's won the National League title, will now remain at the club until the summer of 2021.
"He's been a phenomenal player and a top character off the pitch," interim head coach Ross Embleton said.
"The quality he portrayed at key intervals last season was integral to us achieving what we wanted."