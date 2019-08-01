Morgan Ferrier: Tranmere Rovers sign Walsall striker for undisclosed fee

From the section

Morgan Ferrier started his career with Arsenal

Tranmere Rovers have signed Walsall striker Morgan Ferrier for an undisclosed fee.

Ferrier, 24, scored five goals in 33 league appearances for the Saddlers last season.

He could make his debut for Micky Mellon's side in Saturday's League One opener against Rochdale.

"He's still young at 24 and if he keeps improving we'll have a top player. We're excited to be working with Morgan," Mellon told the club website.

Rovers have not disclosed the length of deal the former Arsenal trainee has signed.

