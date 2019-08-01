Celtic: Scott Brown confident of record-equalling title win

Celtic celebrated their eighth successive title triumph in May

Celtic will see off all challengers this season to win their ninth Scottish top-flight title in a row, says captain Scott Brown.

Neil Lennon's treble treble winners start their Premiership campaign on Saturday at home to St Johnstone.

Celtic are bidding to match the nine-in-a-row record achieved by themselves in 1974 and Rangers in 1997.

"That's our aim. We've managed to go eight seasons and we need to push this season the exact same way," Brown said.

"We've got the players in this squad, and the manager who's got the belief in us as well that we can go and do it.

"There's always going to be a strong challenge - Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts, they always push us all the way. It's that pressure we all thrive off,"

Brown has two years left on his contract, which could take him to a historic 10 consecutive titles with Celtic.

At the age of 34, he believes there is plenty of life left in his legs. "I'm a young pup! Still got a few years left," he said.

"I enjoy playing football, I enjoy being about the lads, coming into training daily, and it's something that's been embedded in me the last 13 years, the same drive. It still puts a smile on my face coming here.

"I've got two years left and I've got to try to make the most of them."

Brown is also hopeful Kieran Tierney will stay at Celtic, despite Arsenal refusing to give up their pursuit of the full-back after having two bids rejected.

"He's been a phenomenal player for us and I'd love him to stay for what he's done these past five seasons," the captain said.