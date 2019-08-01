Swansea City: Boss Steve Cooper targets striker after McBurnie departs

Oli McBurnie's shares a light moment with Steve Cooper after Swansea's friendly with Atalanta - his last game for the club

Steve Cooper expects to sign a striker before next Thursday's transfer deadline after Swansea City sold Oli McBurnie to Sheffield United.

Swans coach Cooper hoped to keep McBurnie, but the Scotland forward is moving in a £20m deal.

His exit leaves Swansea short of attacking options on the eve of the new Championship season.

"We do need a couple of extra bodies and I think we need another striker, that's for sure," Cooper said.

"I'm pretty sure we will bring more in but I'm not sure about the exact number."

Swansea turned down three offers from the Blades for McBurnie before accepting a bid which is worth around £17.5m rising to £20m.

Losing last season's 24-goal leading scorer is far from ideal preparation ahead of Saturday's second-tier opener against Hull, but Cooper said: "We just need to look forward.

"It's a deal that's been done by the club and first of all we have to wish Oli well. He's a fantastic person and a really good player.

"He's now got an opportunity to ply his trade in the Premier League so we're all very proud of him.

"We'd have loved it to be with Swansea City but at the same time, you have to wish him all the best.

"I'm focused on looking forward because the moment we stand still, we lose ambition and motivation. That isn't going to be us this year and that isn't the feeling in the group or the club."

Woodman in, Peterson next?

Swansea are set to boost their attacking options by signing Heracles' Swedish international Kristoffer Peterson, who is in Wales for a medical.

"We're excited about that," Cooper said. "He's a player I know from my role with Liverpool. It's been a while since he was there and he's carved a career for himself since leaving which I've followed."

Swansea have made a surprise move for goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who is tipped to start against Hull after joining on a season-long loan from Newcastle United.

McBurnie's exit also means Borja could make his first Swans appearance since May 2017 this weekend.

The £15.5m striker has spent the last two seasons on loan in his native Spain having scored only once in his maiden campaign at Swansea.

"He's in the mix," Cooper said. "He's worked incredibly hard and trained very well and made a good impact. He could be a good option for us."