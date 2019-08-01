Neil Warnock: Promotion the only target for Cardiff City manager

Neil Warnock succeeded Paul Trollope as Cardiff City boss

Promotion is the only target for Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock on the eve of his final season in football.

Relegated from the Premier League last term, the Bluebirds kick off their Championship season away to Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

And Warnock, 70, has declared he is ready to retire after this Championship season, or midway through the campaign if promotion is not looking likely.

"It's pointless being here if there's no chance of promotion," he said.

"That's why I say we will have to have a look at it at Christmas and see where we are.

"That's the one reason I came here, because I thought I could get my 8th promotion and call it a day. And here I am talking about a ninth."

Warnock admits he would have quit at the end of last season if Cardiff had not being relegated after just one season in the Premier League.

"I really should be on the Mediterranean now, because we should have stayed up. That would have been a lovely time to call it a day.

"But life's not like that, it's not straightforward. We have to regroup.

"I think we have a really good squad now and we are going to give it a really good go."

Cardiff start their campaign at Wigan with Warnock poised to give a starting debut to new £5.5m German striker Robert Glatzel, signed from Bundesliga B side Heidenheim.

Robert Glatzel has scored 24 goals for Heidenheim in two seasons

"He seemed the best value for money for what we were looking for and the type of lad we were looking for" said Warnock of the player who was his main summer target.

"He is a team player who works very hard.

"There will be deficiencies but in the last two years he's come on to the scene, his finishing is quite good as well, so let's hope he can do the business for us.

"We've always struggled for goals when I've been here. I just feel Robert gives us something different. I don't think the physical side will worry him too much. He's got a bit of an edge to his game."

Warnock still hopes to add to his squad ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, possible with a loan from the Premier League. A second striker is a priority, with others set to depart amid interest from other clubs.

Warnock says he will be glad when the summer transfer window closes on 8 August.

"For a manager the summer is not the easiest of times really," he said.

"I'm glad it's my last one because you are on the phone every two or three minutes."