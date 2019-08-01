Jay Harris: Macclesfield Town sign former Tranmere Rovers midfielder

From the section

Jay Harris helped Tranmere win back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One

League Two side Macclesfield Town have signed midfielder Jay Harris on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old, who was released by League One newcomers Tranmere Rovers earlier this summer, has agreed a one-year contract with the Silkmen.

Harris scored eight goals in 131 league appearances during a four-year spell with Rovers.

A former Everton trainee, he has previously had spells with Accrington Stanley, Chester and Wrexham.

