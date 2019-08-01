Swansea City: Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman joins on loan

Freddie Woodman has played for England at every level from U16 to U21

Swansea City have signed England Under-21 international goalkeeper Freddie Woodman on a season-long loan from Newcastle.

Woodman, 22, has made four first-team appearances in five seasons at St James Park and had loan spells at Hartlepool, Crawley, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

Swansea already have two senior keepers, Kristoffer Nordfeldt and Erwin Mulder, and the signing of Woodman suggests he could become their new first-choice stopper.

He has represented England at various youth levels and has worked with Swans goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson.

Margetson combines his role at Swansea with the England goalkeeper coach job.

Woodman is the son of former Palace keeper Andy Woodman, and his godfather is England boss Gareth Southgate.