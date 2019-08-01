Peter Clarke: Fleetwood Town sign former Oldham Athletic defender

From the section

Fleetwood Town have signed former Oldham Athletic centre-back Peter Clarke on a one-year contract.

The former Huddersfield and Southend defender, 37, was released by the Latics at the end of last season.

Clarke has made 748 career appearances since his senior debut for Everton in January 2001.

"The influence he's had on the dressing room and the attitude he's shown has been first class," said Fleetwood manager Joey Barton.

