National League news - August 2019

Rob Milsom has joined Sutton United after leaving Notts County over the summer

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

You can catch up with all of the National League news from July here. Meanwhile, check out the gossip page for the latest rumours and see our list of the latest manager ins and outs.

1 August

Sutton United have signed former Aberdeen and Rotherham midfielder Rob Milsom following a trial spell.

The 32-year-old spent last season with Notts County but was released at the end of the campaign.