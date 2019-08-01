Bailey Peacock-Farrell: Burnley agree £3.5m fee for Leeds' Northern Ireland goalkeeper

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Northern Ireland international Peacock-Farrell made 28 Championship appearances for Leeds last season

Burnley have agreed to sign goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Leeds United for £3.5m.

The Northern Ireland international looks set to come in as a replacement for outgoing keeper Tom Heaton, who joined Premier League rivals Aston Villa on Thursday for £8m.

Peacock-Farrell joined Leeds on a three-year deal in July 2017, before a loan spell at York.

The 22-year-old made 28 Championship appearances for Leeds last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you