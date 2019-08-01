Bailey Peacock-Farrell: Burnley agree £3.5m fee for Leeds' Northern Ireland goalkeeper

From the section

Northern Ireland international Peacock-Farrell made 28 Championship appearances for Leeds last season

Burnley have agreed to sign goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Leeds United for £3.5m.

The Northern Ireland international looks set to come in as a replacement for outgoing keeper Tom Heaton, who joined Premier League rivals Aston Villa on Thursday for £8m.

Peacock-Farrell joined Leeds on a three-year deal in July 2017, before a loan spell at York.

The 22-year-old made 28 Championship appearances for Leeds last season.

