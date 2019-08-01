Ronan Hale: Striker join St Patrick's Athletic from Crusaders

Hale had signed a two and a half year deal when he joined Crusaders in January

Ronan Hale has left Crusaders to join League of Ireland Premier Division side St Patrick's Athletic.

The former Birmingham City forward has signed a deal with the Dublin outfit until the end of next season.

Hale had moved to the Crues in January, with brother Rory having also arrived at Seaview that month.

"We would like to thank Ronan for his time at Seaview and wish him all the best for the future and his career," a Crusaders statement said.

Hale, who still had two years left on his contract with the Irish Cup winners, has been an unused substitute in the Crues' three Europa League qualifiers this season.

He made seven league starts for Stephen Baxter's men after returning to the Shore Club, where he was part of the development academy before joining Birmingham City in 2015.

Hale, who had been on loan to Derry City from Birmingham before moving to Seaview, joins St Pat's as they sit fifth in the Premier Division table.