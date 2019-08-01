Steven Naismith: Scotland striker signs for Hearts

Naismith was Hearts' top scorer last season

Steven Naismith has committed the rest of his career to Hearts by signing a four-year deal after his release from Norwich City.

The Scotland striker spent the last 18 months on loan at Tynecastle, scoring 18 times in 48 appearances.

Despite suffering two knee injuries last season that required surgery, the 32-year-old finished the campaign as Hearts' top scorer with 14 goals.

The 49-cap forward has been training with Craig Levein's team this summer.

Naismith joined Norwich from Everton for £8.5m in January 2016 and previously made more than 100 appearances for both Rangers and Kilmarnock.

