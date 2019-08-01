Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren, Falkirk, Motherwell, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes admits he faces a fight to keep £7m-rated defender Scott McKenna ahead of the English transfer deadline, with QPR and Nottingham Forest having had bids rejected recently. (Daily Record)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon feared his career was over last season when he was dropped by Brendan Rodgers in January and then had to undergo knee surgery. (Sun)

And Gordon has backed Celtic team-mate Kieran Tierney to live up to his £25m price tag if his transfer to Arsenal goes through this month. (Herald, subscription required)

Rangers have been banned from wearing Hummel branded kit from next season and ordered to pay Sports Direct nearly half a million pounds in costs as part of their long-running court battle with Mike Ashley's sportswear firm. (Scotsman)

St Mirren will sign free agent Sam Foley on a two-year deal and Sean McLoughlin on a six-month loan from Hull City ahead of their Premiership opener at Hibs this weekend. (Daily Express, print edition)

Falkirk fans have urged the club to launch an investigation into prospective new owner Mark Campbell's business background. (Sun, print edition)

Motherwell skipper Peter Hartley believes it is inevitable the Fir Park side's "top class" manager Stephen Robinson will attract interest from other clubs this season. (Scotsman)

Hamilton captain Darian MacKinnon is disappointed the club are not relegation favourites this season, because they love to prove their critics wrong. (Courier)