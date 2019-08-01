Inter Miami: David Beckham MLS franchise expect to sign English players

David Beckham (left) co-owns Inter Miami with three other parties including Jorge Mas (right)

David Beckham's Inter Miami expect to recruit English players before making their Major League Soccer debut.

The new franchise are set to play their first competitive fixtures in March and have signed only two players so far.

Jorge Mas - one of four co-owners including Beckham - says the club are "very close" to appointing a manager.

"We are trying to get someone who can also commit here for a period of time and leave his fingerprints on our team," Mas told BBC Sport.

"It's someone you're going to know who has coached before at the highest level and who has played at the highest level."

Mas says the club's first coach will "fit an attacking style".

Inter Miami will join Nashville SC as new franchises in 2020, taking the MLS to 26 teams. Its eventual goal is 30.

So far Inter Miami have signed two players from clubs in Argentina - striker Julian Carranza from Banfield and midfielder Matias Pellegrini from Estudiantes.

Players including former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill and ex-Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia have been linked with the franchise.

"I think you will see if you look at our young signings, we've made substantial investments in them," added Mas. "We're going to couple them with players who have played in Europe who are very well known.

"We've looked at some English players. We're having some conversations with some English players and we anticipate Inter Miami will have some English presence."