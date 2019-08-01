Ryan Giggs: Scouting for Wales from Madrid to Milton Keynes

Ryan Giggs has been manager of Wales since January 2018

Ryan Giggs could face scouting trips to Turin, Old Trafford and Madrid to keep tabs on Wales' star men next season.

The Wales manager will also need to keep tabs on events at Oakwell, The Valley and Loftus Road with the bulk of his national squad playing in the EFL.

For every Gareth Bale (Real Madrid, for now), Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) and Daniel James (Manchester United), there's a Tom Lawrence at Derby.

For every Ethan Ampadu (Red Bull Leipzig) or Rabbi Matondo (Schalke) in the Bungesliga, there's Tyler Roberts at Leeds.

Giggs has healthier a crop of big names at his disposal than some Welsh managers of the past, but EFL players make up a large chunk of his squad.

Of the 28 players originally called up for Wales' most recent games, against Croatia and Hungary in June, 17 were plying their trade in the EFL last season - and there were more at the training camp in Portugal in May.

They are getting game time too - the starting sides against Croatia and Hungary both included five players who were then at EFL clubs.

International regulars

There are some Championship players who are regulars in the Wales squad, like Stoke duo Joe Allen and Sam Vokes, Derby forward Tom Lawrence, Swansea's Connor Roberts and fellow right-back Chris Gunter, who appears to be facing an uncertain future at Reading.

Wales team mates Connor Roberts, left, and Tom Lawrence tussle during a Swansea versus Derby game.

Tyler Roberts, another youngster who has been given opportunities by Giggs, will be hoping for a big year with Championship promotion favourites Leeds.

Will Vaulks will expect to be competing at the top end of the division rather than bottom having left relegated Rotherham for Cardiff over the summer.

Points to prove

Can Kieffer Moore, the striker who got a first Wales call-up in the summer, make the step up to the Championship having helped Barnsley to promotion from League One last season?

The same question could be asked of Moore's club-mate Ben Williams, who also received his maiden international call in May.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies left Barnsley for Stoke in the summer, but there are doubts about how much game-time he will get in the Potteries with Jack Butland still around.

Jonny Williams will aim to make a mark in the second tier after helping Charlton to promotion and then joining the club on a permanent deal.

He is joined in south London by Tom Lockyer who, after a distinguished spell at Bristol Rovers, hopes his summer move to the Championship will significantly improve his Wales chances.

Declan John must look to nail down a place in the Swansea side, while Jazz Richards faces the same challenge at Cardiff.

Call-up contenders

Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw and Preston forward Billy Bodin - both of whom are back in action after serious injures - are among the Championship players who have Wales caps.

Wigan midfielder Lee Evans is another, while Sheffield Wednesday's Bridgend-born full-back Ashley Baker, 22, has played for Wales Under-21s in recent times.

Having impressed at Newport last season, Wales Under-21 skipper Regan Poole should take the step up to League One in his stride having joined MK Dons following his release by Manchester United.

Ipswich duo Gwion Edwards and Emyr Huws - who is hoping to put more than 18 months of injury woe behind him - are others who could catch Giggs' eye in the third tier.

Manchester United paid Swansea City £15m for Daniel James in June 2019

Following Dan's lead?

As winger James continues to impress in Manchester United colours, it is hard to believe his first-team prospects at Swansea were so uncertain this time last year that he was considering a loan move to Yeovil Town.

James' elevation is a reminder of how swiftly circumstances can change in football, so is there anyone who could follow his lead by beating a path to the Premier League?

Matt Smith is already on the books at Manchester City of course, but will hope a year in the Championship will help prove his top-flight credentials.

Having spent last term in the Dutch second tier with FC Twente, the 19-year-old will get a first taste of senior English football in 2019-20 after joining Queens Park Rangers on a season-long loan.

Swansea centre-back Joe Rodon is another who may be set for big things.

The 21-year-old had been linked with Manchester City even before making his Swans debut last August.

He played 28 games in all in 2018-19, with many at the Liberty Stadium believing he might have been on the radar for Premier League clubs this summer but for a broken foot which derailed his breakthrough campaign.

Should Rodon recapture last season's form this term, more transfer speculation will inevitably come.