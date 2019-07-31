Juan Foyth: Tottenham Hotspur defender injured against Bayern Munich

Juan Foyth
Juan Foyth was carried down the tunnel at the Allianz Arena in Munich

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth suffered a serious looking ankle injury in their pre-season friendly with Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old Argentina international went down unchallenged in the second half clutching his ankle.

He hobbled off the pitch but needed a stretcher to get down the tunnel.

"I need to talk with the doctor," said Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. "He twisted his ankle but at the moment I cannot give an update. He said his ankle was very painful."

Foyth is usually a centre-back, but could be needed at right-back with Serge Aurier injured, although Foyth is suspended for the first two games of the Premier League season.

