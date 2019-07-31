Harvey Elliott: Liverpool youngster apologises for offensive video

Harvey Elliott
Harvey Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham this summer

New Liverpool signing Harvey Elliott has apologised for a video in which he appears to use derogatory language about Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Elliott, 16, posted a video on Snapchat during Spurs' loss to Liverpool during the Champions League final in June.

In a statement, Elliott said he is "truly sorry" and the contents of the video "do not represent who I am as a person or how I've been brought up".

"I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless," he said.

"The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual."

He added: "I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet."

The midfielder, who made his professional debut aged 15 years and 174 days, joined Liverpool from Fulham earlier this week.

Harvey Elliott

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you