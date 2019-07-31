Football gossip: Dybala, Pepe, Coutinho, Rugani, Koscielny, Sane

Manchester United are still considering their options over a move for Paulo Dybala, with the Argentina forward, 25, due back at Juventus to discuss his future this week. (Manchester Evening News)

Dybala has told United the club need to offer him a contract worth £350,000 per week if he is to join them. (Mail)

Lille president Gerard Lopez confirms that 24-year-old Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe will be sold to Arsenal for 80m euros (£73m). (RMC Sport - in French)

Napoli are set to bid £60m for Crystal Palace's Ivory Coast international winger Wilfried Zaha after losing out on Pepe. (Mail)

Barcelona want to sell Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, but are concerned they have not received any offers for the 27-year-old. (ESPN)

Arsenal have made a bid to loan 25-year-old Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani for two seasons. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sun)

Premier League 2019-20 season Club-by-club guide

Captain Laurent Koscielny, 33, remains determined to leave Arsenal this summer despite ongoing talks between the club and defender. (Independent)

Arsenal are prepared to let German defender Shkodran Mustafi leave this summer, but Roma are yet to make a bid for him despite being linked with the 27-year-old. (Romanews, via Star)

Bayern Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic says Manchester City deserve an apology after club manager Niko Kovac stated the Bundesliga champions were set to sign 23-year-old German winger Leroy Sane. (Sport Bild - in German)

Zenit St Petersburg are set to announce the signing of Barcelona winger Malcolm, 22, after the two clubs agreed a fee in the region of £36.5m plus add-ons for the Brazilian. (Goal)

Manchester United are ready to rival Barcelona for Marseille's 17-year-old's French forward Isaac Lihadji this summer. (La Provence, via Mail)

Aston Villa's pursuit of Brentford's 22-year-old French striker Neal Maupay has been boosted after Sheffield United looked elsewhere. (Birmingham Mail)

Sunderland will allow midfielder and captain George Honeyman, 24, to join Hull City instead of losing the academy graduate on a free transfer next summer. (Northern Echo)

Former Barcelona defender Carles Puyol, 41, said he twice rejected the advances of Real Madrid. (AS in Spanish)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard confirms a move for English Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, 22, is dead and they cannot afford a permanent transfer. (Daily Record)