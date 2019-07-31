Danny McNamara: Millwall defender joins Newport County on loan

Danny McNamara signed a one-year deal, with the option for an additional year, with Millwall in May

Millwall defender Danny McNamara has joined League Two side Newport County on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has yet to make a senior appearance for Millwall but has captained their Under-23 side.

McNamara, who signed a new contract with Millwall in May, spent loan spells at Dover Athletic and Havant & Waterlooville last season.

"I have had several loan spells at lower level but I feel like I am ready now for EFL football," McNamara said.

"I can't wait to get going. The lads have been brilliant and I have settled in well. I am really looking forward to Mansfield this weekend."

