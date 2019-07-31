Tottenham Hotspur beat Bayern Munich on penalties after 2-2 draw

Erik Lamela gave Spurs the lead from Georges-Kevin Nkoudou's cross

Tottenham finished pre-season with a penalty shootout win over Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup final after a 2-2 draw.

Spurs led 2-0 as Erik Lamela slid in to convert Georges-Kevin Nkoudou's low cross at the back post and Christian Eriksen drilled in a second for Spurs.

But Bayern came back thanks to goals from teenagers Jann-Fiete Arp and Alphonso Davies, who levelled with a fantastic 25-yard curling effort.

Paulo Gazzaniga saved from David Alaba and Jerome Boateng in the shootout.

Spurs lost defender Juan Foyth in the second half to a serious-looking ankle injury and he left on a stretcher.

Spurs looked in control at 2-0 and Son Heung-min went close twice, forcing two good saves from Sven Ulreich, with the goalkeeper also denying Harry Kane, who had set up Eriksen's second.

Hosts Bayern did threaten though, with Renato Sanches' shot needing a save from Gazzaniga before goals from Arp, a summer signing from Hamburg, and Canada international Davies.

Spurs won the shootout 6-5 with Eriksen the only Tottenham player to miss his kick.

It was Tottenham's second game against European giants in 24 hours, having beaten Real Madrid 1-0 on Tuesday in the semi-final of the Allianz Arena friendly tournament.

Benzema scores hat-trick in Real Madrid win

Real Madrid finally picked up their first win of pre-season, at the fifth attempt, as they beat Fenerbahce 5-3 in the third-place play-off thanks to Karim Benzema's hat-trick.

Garry Rodrigues gave Fener, who lost 6-1 to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, an early lead from the edge of the box.

Benzema converted Vinicius Jr's cross to level and then headed in from Toni Kroos' free-kick.

Nabil Dirar's deflected shot got the Turkish side level - but Benzema then headed in Lucas Vazquez's cross for his third.

Ozan Tufan scored for Fenerbahce but Nacho and Mariano gave Real Madrid the win.