John Marquis: Portsmouth sign Doncaster Rovers striker for undisclosed fee

John Marquis
John Marquis scored 26 goals in all competitions for Doncaster in 2018-19

Portsmouth have signed Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old scored 61 goals in 134 league games after joining Rovers from Millwall in June 2016.

He could feature for Pompey, who he had a loan spell with in 2013, in Saturday's League One season opener against Shrewsbury.

"He's a proven striker, who I believe is entering his prime," boss Kenny Jacket told the club website.

