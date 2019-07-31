Jonny Maddison: Port Vale sign goalkeeper on a one year-deal

football
Goalkeeper Jonny Maddison will wear the number 30 on his shirt

Port Vale have signed goalkeeper Jonny Maddison on a one year-deal after being on trial at the club.

The 24-year-old started his career at Sunderland, moving to Crawley Town in 2013 before making his Football League debut with Yeovil in 2016.

Maddison made 22 appearances for Yeovil over a two-year period at Huish Park.

Port Vale manager John Askey told the club website: "Jonny's got a great attitude and it's up to him now to try and push Scott Brown."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you