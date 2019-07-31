Jonny Maddison: Port Vale sign goalkeeper on a one year-deal

Goalkeeper Jonny Maddison will wear the number 30 on his shirt

Port Vale have signed goalkeeper Jonny Maddison on a one year-deal after being on trial at the club.

The 24-year-old started his career at Sunderland, moving to Crawley Town in 2013 before making his Football League debut with Yeovil in 2016.

Maddison made 22 appearances for Yeovil over a two-year period at Huish Park.

Port Vale manager John Askey told the club website: "Jonny's got a great attitude and it's up to him now to try and push Scott Brown."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.