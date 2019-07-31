Joe Williams: Wigan Athletic sign Everton midfielder for undisclosed fee
Wigan Athletic have signed Everton midfielder Joe Williams for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Bolton, making 30 appearances in the Championship.
He is the second Toffees player to join the Latics this summer after full-back Antonee Robinson signed a three-year deal earlier this month.
Williams could make his debut for the Championship side in Saturday's season opener against Cardiff.
