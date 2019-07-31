Joel Valencia: Brentford sign Piast Gliwice winger for undisclosed fee

From the section

Joel Valencia scored six goals in 33 games as Piast Gliwice won the Polish title last season

Brentford have signed Ecuadorian winger Joel Valencia for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old joins from Polish side Piast Gliwice, having helped them win the title in 2018-19.

"Joel had an excellent season last season and was one of the main reasons Piast Gliwice won the league for the first time," boss Thomas Frank told the club website.

"He is a player with incredibly quick feet and he will excite fans."

