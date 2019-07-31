Gwyn Pierce Owen: Former Fifa referee and ex-Bangor City chairman dies

Gwyn Pierce Owen
Bangor City won two League of Wales titles during Gwyn Pierce Owen's time as chairman

Former Fifa referee and ex-chairman of Bangor City Football Club, Gwyn Pierce Owen, has died aged 85.

Owen, a former headteacher, was a Football League referee during the 1970s and 1980s.

He also took charge of internationals and games in European club competitions.

Owen was a lifelong fan of Bangor City and served as chairman and later club president.

The main stand at the club's Nantporth Stadium was named in his honour in 2014.

