Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
Progrès Niederkorn18:30Rangers
Venue: Stade Josy Barthel

Progrès Niederkorn v Rangers: Davis is the only absentee for visitors

Ojo scores
Sheyi Ojo scored Rangers' second goal in the 2-0 first-leg win over Progres

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Rangers manager Steve Gerrard admits Progres Niederkorn aren't worth risking Steven Davis' tight hamstring on.

The Northern Ireland midfielder is Rangers' only absentee for their Europa League second qualifying round return clash in Luxembourg.

The Ibrox side lead 2-0 and Gerrard believes that should be enough to see his side through - even without their veteran playmaker.

"It's a game we are looking forward to," Gerrard said.

"I believe we should have got the job done a week ago but we left ourselves work to do, so we are here to do it.

"The players are in good shape and have trained really well. We have come over here with a fully-fit squad besides Steven Davis and everyone is focused and tuned-in to finish the job off."

Rangers eased to victory over Progres at Ibrox with goals from Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo but missed a penalty and had two goals disallowed, leaving Gerrard frustrated at his side's failure to kill the tie.

"We know it will be tough," the Ibrox boss added. "European games away from home, whoever you come up against, always pose you different challenges, so we believe we are ready for that and we are here to get the job done.

"Steven had a tight hamstring after the Derby game. I think, at a real, big push he could have been with us, but at this stage of the season and such an important player, it's not worth taking a risk.

"I think he'll have a good chance [of facing Kilmarnock on Sunday]."

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 1st August 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you