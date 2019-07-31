Arsenal: Gunners beat Angers on penalties in penultimate pre-season friendly

England U21 international Nelson scored seven goals in 19 appearances for Hoffenheim last season

Reiss Nelson was on target as Arsenal drew 1-1 with Angers before beating the French side on penalties in their penultimate pre-season game.

Nelson, 19, followed up a saved shot from Eddie Nketiah to level after Farid El Melali's opener for the home side.

Substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a late goal ruled out for offside.

And Emiliano Martinez saved the decisive penalty from ex-Gunner Jeff Reine-Adelaide to give Arsenal a 4-3 win in the shootout.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could have won the shootout a penalty earlier for the visitors after Wilfried Kanga had fired his kick over the bar, but the Armenian followed suit with a poorly executed effort into the stand behind the goal.

It was another inconsistent display from Unai Emery's side in a game designed as a celebration of Angers' centenary.

Primarily, Emery took the opportunity to check on the first-team suitability of some of his squad's young players, with teenagers Zech Medley, Robbie Burton, Gabriel Martinelli, Tyreece John-Jules and Nelson all starting.

There was some experience, in the shape of Nacho Monreal and Shkodran Mustafi, although the latter may well have been playing his final game for Arsenal, with the club in talks with a number of sides over the possible departure of the 27-year-old defender.

The Gunners face Barcelona at the Nou Camp in their final pre-season game on Sunday before starting their Premier League campaign with a trip to Newcastle the following Saturday.