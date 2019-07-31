Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
Crusaders20:00Wolves
Venue: Seaview

Europa League: Wolves must 'adapt' to Crusaders' artificial pitch

Adama Traore and Chris Hegarty
Wolves enjoyed 80% possession in the first leg at Molineux

Wolves must "adapt and perform" on Crusaders' artificial pitch when the sides meet in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier on Thursday, says manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Premier League side hold a two-goal lead from last week's meeting at Molineux and are strong favourites to progress to the third qualifying round.

Wolves trained on the all-weather pitch at Seaview on Wednesday.

"Some of the players don't have that experience," said Nuno.

"[But] they ensure me that with water it's almost like natural grass."

Crusaders have installed 1,500 temporary seats for the sell-out fixture in north Belfast, with a vocal home support expected following their impressive showing at Molineux.

Wolves, in their first European match since 1980, dominated territory and possession but were frustrated by a stubborn Crues defence for much of the game.

"They showed that they are well organised and difficult to break down," Nuno said.

"It was tough and I went personally to their manager say that."

"The best compliment there is in football is respect, and we really do respect Crusaders."

Stephen Baxter
Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter described the first leg as the "proudest moment" of his managerial career

Crusaders' display in the first leg will have given the Irish Cup holders a considerable confidence boost before the domestic season begins on 10 August.

Stephen Baxter's side endured a difficult 2018-19 campaign, finishing a distant fourth before their cup success delivered a European berth.

"This has been a huge adventure for us," said Baxter.

"We will give Wolves a warm Northern Irish welcome and see how we get on."

The winners of the tie will meet either Czech side FK Jablonec or Armenia's Pyunik in the third round of qualifying.

