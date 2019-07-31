Anthony Forde: Oxford United sign former Rotherham United winger

Anthony Forde has scored 17 goals in 248 career appearances for four clubs

Oxford United have signed former Rotherham United and Walsall winger Anthony Forde on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old, who is an ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, left the Millers in the summer after more than 100 appearances over three years.

Having come through Wolves' academy, Forde joined Walsall in 2014 for two years before leaving for Rotherham.

"He has plenty of experience for a 25-year-old and knows this league," U's manager Karl Robinson said.

"He finished third with Walsall then won promotion with Rotherham and has played a lot of his football in the Championship.

"He works hard and he makes things happen and we think he will be a great addition this season."

He is the second signing in as many days after Wales forward Ben Woodburn joined on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

Meanwhile defender Rob Dickie, 23, has signed a new two-year-deal with the club.

Only four players started more games for the U's in the league last season than the former Reading youngster, who joined the club in January last year.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.