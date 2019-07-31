Liverpool beat Lyon 3-1 in Geneva to end pre-season

Harry Wilson
Harry Wilson's strike was the best goal of the game

Liverpool came from behind to end a disappointing pre-season campaign with a 3-1 victory over Lyon in Geneva.

The Reds had a terrible start when keeper Alisson, in his first friendly game, dropped a simple cross and then fouled Moussa Dembele - with Memphis Depay scoring the penalty.

But Roberto Firmino spun and fired an equaliser, before Joachim Andersen's own goal from Ki-Jana Hoever's cross.

Harry Wilson smashed in a fantastic 25-yard strike after the break.

The result gives Liverpool a morale boost going into Sunday's Community Shield with Manchester City.

They had failed to win in their previous four friendlies against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Sporting Lisbon and Napoli.

It was a first pre-season game for Alisson, Brazil team-mate Firmino and Egypt's Mohamed Salah, who all returned to training on Monday after the Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations respectively. Senegal's Sadio Mane - who arrives back next week - was the only notable absentee,

Some 27 players played for Liverpool during the game, with two changes made at 30 minutes, three more at half-time and then an all-new 11 coming on after an hour.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you