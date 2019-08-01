Michael Flynn: Manager not standing still at Newport County

Media playback is not supported on this device Newport will be a marked team - Flynn

Michael Flynn has a growing reputation in the football world thanks to his exploits as Newport County boss.

The 38-year-old has clearly packed a lot into nearly two and a half years in charge, including notable FA Cup wins and relegation escapes.

But the County boss believes he still has unfinished business at the club.

"There's a saying in football, if you are standing still, you are going backwards. I am always looking to improve," said Flynn.

Newport suffered the heartbreak of a last-gasp defeat in May's League Two play-off final at the hands of Tranmere Rovers.

Yet, asked how long it took him to recover from Wembley woe he said: "Honestly, about an hour. I know it sounds quite heartless and people may not quite believe that, but it did.

"There is no point dwelling on things you cannot change. Of course, I am disappointed and I am still disappointed, but I have to look going forward how we can do better than we did last season."

Aside from the disappointment of the play-off final defeat, Flynn has successfully masterminded FA Cup victories over Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Leicester City in the past two seasons, which have been financially lucrative for the club.

Even defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have earned him the respect of Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola.

Now, Flynn has an official management qualification to underline his credentials.

"I have just completed my diploma in leadership and management," Flynn said.

"Just because I have done my pro-licence (football coaching badge), I am not going to stop there. I have done whatever I can to improve.

"So I will have a look now in September and see what other courses are on. I will look to do something else, because I just want to keep improving."

Newport 'a marked team' this year

Mickey Demetriou signed a two-year contract extension with Newport in July

Flynn believes County have more squad depth as they go into the new season despite the loss of goalkeeper Joe Day to Cardiff and left back Dan Butler to Peterborough.

Centre-back Mickey Demetriou considered offers from clubs in higher divisions before agreeing a new two-year deal and Joss Labadie will both wear amber again next season.

However 29-year-old Demetriou knows it will be tougher than ever this term.

"The gaffer has always told us we are going to be a marked team this year," said Demetriou.

"We have to take it on the chin and deal with the pressure of being a good side. It's a credit to us we have come out of nowhere.

"We have had a good two years. We just have to keep on building on it. That is one of the reasons I have stayed because I have unfinished business."

So does his manager - on and off the field.