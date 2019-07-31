Reading owner Yongge Dai to pay for fans' coach travel to 15 away matches

Yongge Dai took over Reading in 2017 from a Thai consortium in May 2017

Reading owner Yongge Dai is to pay for away fans' coach travel to the club's 15 furthest away matches this season.

The trips, which total more than 5,500 miles, are available to any fan with a match ticket and who is a member of the supporters' trust.

"He recognises the commitment our fans make to support the team," Reading chief executive Nigel Howe said.

The first match to benefit from free travel is the 457-mile round trip to Hull on 10 August.