Reading owner Yongge Dai to pay for fans' coach travel to 15 away matches

Yongge Dai
Yongge Dai took over Reading in 2017 from a Thai consortium in May 2017

Reading owner Yongge Dai is to pay for away fans' coach travel to the club's 15 furthest away matches this season.

The trips, which total more than 5,500 miles, are available to any fan with a match ticket and who is a member of the supporters' trust.

"He recognises the commitment our fans make to support the team," Reading chief executive Nigel Howe said.

The first match to benefit from free travel is the 457-mile round trip to Hull on 10 August.

Reading's free travel destinations
BarnsleyHull CitySheffield Wednesday
Birmingham CityLeeds UnitedStoke City
Blackburn RoversMiddlesbroughSwansea City
Derby CountyNottingham ForestWest Bromwich Albion
Huddersfield TownPrestonWigan Athletic

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you