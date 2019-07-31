Women's football: Scottish FA to begin talks over future

Media playback is not supported on this device Who has lit up the SWPL this season?

The Scottish FA will begin talks over the future of women's football in the aftermath of this summer's World Cup finals at a board meeting on Thursday.

The governing body's chief executive Ian Maxwell has pledged to reinvest all the funds generated from Scotland's debut at the tournament.

Around £400,000 remains in the pot earned from the finals in France.

But Scottish Women's Football - the body that runs the domestic game - has heard nothing yet about any investment.

An agenda will be tabled at Thursday's Hampden meeting with a view to wider discussions taking place between the Scottish FA, SPFL and Scottish Women's Football.

It is understood that there will be talks on how the game is delivered at a domestic level, with any proposed change to happen strategically rather than in isolation.

Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth said on Monday that "now is the time" to invest in women's football and not doing so would be a "massive missed opportunity".

The Scottish FA's head of women and girl's football, Donald Gillies, has recently left that role to take up a position with Colorado Rapids. It remains unclear how he will be replaced.