Derby County: Arsenal's Krystian Bielik & Brighton's Matt Clarke targets for Rams

Krystian Bielik (left) and defender Matt Clarke both played in League One last season - Bielik on loan with Charlton and Clarke in his final season with Portsmouth

Arsenal centre-back Krystian Bielik and Brighton defender Matt Clarke are wanted by Phillip Cocu at Derby County, reports BBC Derby Sport.

The Gunners are reported to want £10m for Bielik, 21, who has made just two first-team appearances off the bench, both in the League Cup, for Arsenal.

A move for such a sum would make him a record signing for Derby, but there are several other clubs interested.

Clarke, 22, could move on loan a little over a month after joining Brighton.

Seagulls manager Graham Potter made the central defender his first signing after taking charge, bringing Clarke in from Portsmouth on a four-year deal.

Bielik, a Poland Under-21 international, spent last season on loan with Charlton Athletic, helping them win promotion to the Championship.

The Rams start their season on Monday at Huddersfield Town, who are starting life back in the second division after relegation from the Premier League.