Harry Anderson: Lincoln City winger secures new long-term contract

Harry Anderson will begin his fourth season with the Imps

Winger Harry Anderson has signed a new long-term contract with Lincoln City.

Anderson has made over 120 appearances for the Imps, scoring over 20 times, and helping them win promotion from the National League and League Two.

The 22-year-old who joined the Imps in August 2016, told the club website: "The amount of change around here at the club is phenomenal, and it's been really good to play a part in that."

Lincoln open their League One campaign at home on 3 August against Accrington.

Manager Danny Cowley told the club website: "Harry's been with us for a long time now and he's certainly lived the Lincoln City journey."

