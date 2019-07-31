Football Association increases minimum ban for racist abuse to six games

Racist abuse rose by 43% last season while faith-based discrimination - including Islamophobia and anti-Semitism - rose by 75%

The Football Association has increased the minimum ban for anyone found guilty of racist abuse to six matches.

The increase for the 2019-20 season comes in the wake of a 43% rise in reports of racist abuse last season.

As well as racist language, the minimum ban also covers any discrimination aimed at a person's gender, sexuality, religious beliefs or disability.

The FA has also announced that people in technical areas can be issued with yellow and red cards.

It is the first time the minimum ban for abuse has risen since a five-game suspension came in for such offences in 2013.

The minimum suspension is only for a first offence and bans can be increased if there are any additional aggravating factors.

"The FA has also started a consultation process with the aim of reviewing its sanctioning guidelines for proven cases of discrimination," the FA said in a statement.

"This review involves working on a range of projects with stakeholders in football to combat discrimination, both on and off-the-pitch.

"As part of this, the FA is reviewing what the minimum match-based suspension for proven cases of discrimination should be to ensure the deterrent in place is appropriate and effective."

A one-game touchline ban will be served if someone gets four yellow cards while in a technical area, a two-game ban for eight yellow cards and a three-game ban if they receive 12 cautions.

Anyone who gets 16 cautions will receive a misconduct charge and a hearing before the FA's Regulatory Commission.

The rules on technical area infringements cover all domestic league and cup matches that clubs in the top five tiers of English men's football compete in, as well for teams below the National League that reach the first round of the FA Cup and the FA Trophy.

Matches in the Women's Super League, Women's Championship, Women's FA Cup and Continental League Cup are also subject to the new rules.