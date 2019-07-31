Eoghan Stokes: Forward joins Cork City after leaving Derry City

Stokes scored three times for Derry City this season

Derry City striker Eoghan Stokes has joined Cork City after a short spell at the Brandywell.

The 23-year-old joined the Candystripes in February but struggled to nail down a place in the starting line-up.

Stokes moves to a Cork side who have scored only 20 goals in 25 League of Ireland games this season.

"I am delighted to be here now," said Stokes. "It's a great set-up and I was very eager to join the club."

"I just want to come in, play as many games as I can and score a few goals.

"I want to try and make a good season of it and help turn things around here."

Leesiders boss John Cotter welcomed the signing of the former Leeds United man as a boost to his attacking options for the remainder of the season.

"He gives us great options up front," said Cotter.

"He can play in a number of positions and he was very eager to come here. We are delighted to have him and hope he will kick on now."

Next up for Cork is St Patrick's at Turner's Cross on Friday night, while Derry travel to bottom side UCD.