Peterborough United: Club agree date to buy back London Road stadium

Peterborough United's ground has a capacity of 15,314

Peterborough United will buy back their London Road stadium from the city council in October.

The League One club will sign an agreement with Peterborough City Council on 17 August with the sale going through around eight weeks later.

Posh owned the ground until selling to a property developer in 2003.

They are contemplating whether to develop the ground, which has been their home since 1934, or relocate to a new stadium in the long-term.

The agreement will be signed prior to their home game against Ipswich.

In April Posh sold the London Road naming rights in a 10-year deal worth £2m, with the ground renamed the Weston Homes Stadium.