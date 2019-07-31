Tosin Adarabioyo: Blackburn Rovers sign Manchester City defender on loan

Tosin Adarabioyo in action for West Brom
Tosin Adarabioyo has been capped by England at under-19 level

Championship side Blackburn Rovers have signed Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old - who can play in the centre or right-back - spent 2018-19 on loan at West Brom, featuring 36 times as they reached the play-offs.

Adarabioyo has made eight cup appearances for Premier League champions City, most recently in a Champions League loss to Basel in 2018.

He could make his Rovers debut against Charlton in Saturday's season opener.

