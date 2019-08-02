Comber and the Copa, Queiroz holding court and 'barring' dad - McDermott ready for new season

McDermott took over at Glentoran at the end of March

Comber Rec's Park Way ground is a far cry from the Corinthians Arena in Brazil.

But when Glentoran began their pre-season programme away to the Amateur League side from County Down, manager Mick McDermott could be forgiven if his mind was drifting towards events in the Sao Paulo stadium.

On the same late-June day that the Glens won 4-3 in Comber, 45,000 fans watched as Colombia - managed by former Real Madrid and Iran boss Carlos Queiroz - lost on penalties to Chile in the Copa America quarter-finals.

Belfast-born McDermott, who was Queiroz's assistant with Iran at the 2018 World Cup, would have been at the ex-Manchester United coach's side in Brazil if things had gone differently.

"We had just led Iran to the semi-final of the Asian Cup in January when Carlos took the Colombia job and asked me to go with him," McDermott explained.

"I went out there but just couldn't come to an agreement with their federation, primarily because I didn't speak Spanish.

"I was well aware of their quarter-final that day. To be honest, it hit me in their first Copa America match when they played Argentina.

"I was watching on TV and got a very brief 'wish I was there' feeling, but you get the same buzz from football no matter where you are. Once the matches get going, it's the same everywhere."

Glentoran get the 'thumbs up' from Queiroz

Queiroz was manager of his native Portugal from 2008 to 2010

McDermott was in his second spell working alongside Queiroz with the Iran national side when they qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and had their contracts extended until the Asian Cup.

The pair have remained in close contact since McDermott returned to Belfast to manage Glentoran in March - and it seems Sir Alex Ferguson's former right-hand man is impressed with developments at the Oval.

"After we beat Glenavon [in the play-off semi-final], I sent him a video of the goals. He replied with a big thumbs, wished us all the best for the final and he will message me when we're playing.

"He's one of the best men you could be around in a social environment, though when at work he's the most demanding man on the planet.

"Step away from work for a meal, or whatever, and he can hold court for hours - he's got hundreds of stories about Sir Alex and all sorts. My father is a good judge and he loved him from the minute he met him."

'I don't know how other managers do it'

McDermott is part of a consortium headed by British-Iranian businessman Ali Shams Mohammad Pour whose takeover of Glentoran was completed in July.

Despite very brief spells as a player at Cliftonville and Lisburn Distillery, the former full-back was largely unknown in Irish League circles and his appointment raised a few eyebrows in east Belfast, with former players Gary Smyth and Paul Leeman leaving their roles as manager and coach soon after.

After a playing and coaching career based largely in the US and Iran, he and his wife relocated their family home from Dubai to Belfast in February. Since then he has immersed himself in his work at the Oval.

"I don't know how the other managers who are part-time, and have other jobs outside football, do it," McDermott admitted.

"From about 100 days out from the 2018 World Cup I was having breakfast at 9am and not going to bed until 3am. That has prepared me well for this job because it's full-on - I've been doing 15 or 16 hours a day since I came to Glentoran.

"Off-field matters have probably eaten up more of my time than I had expected, but I'm really enjoying getting on to the pitch to coach and can't wait for the season to start."

'He doesn't want to throw money down the drain'

The Glens ended the season with a 2-0 Europa League play-off final defeat by Cliftonville

That start to what is a hugely-anticipated campaign for Glens fans comes on Friday, 9 August away to Glenavon.

McDermott recognises that added excitement has been generated amongst the club's supporters by the £1 million investment expected to be made by the new owner, and has a clear timeline of targets in his head.

"The short-term aim is to be competitive and get a team that is capable of challenging the best sides, but ultimately we want to be pushing for trophies within the next three seasons," he revealed.

"The owner doesn't want to come in and throw his money down the drain. He wants to build the club into a position where we are qualifying for Europe or winning leagues - because then the club will start to see further investment from the money that is earned.

"We have made a number of signings this summer and are still pursuing a few more."

Rich foreign investors are very much a novelty for the Irish League - so what is McDermott's working relationship with Pour like?

"He isn't actively involved in the day-to-day running of the club - he leaves that to us - but if there are any major decisions to be made we can contact him immediately. He may come over for the first game, although he hasn't confirmed that. "

The 'small world' of Belfast

Paul Millar left Glenavon to join McDermott's coaching staff at the Oval

After living away from home for over 20 years, it didn't take long for the boy from Glencairn to get in touch again with his Belfast roots.

"I never realised how much my brother was into the Irish League - he's been to every match. But my dad's first match was the play-off final that we lost - so he's barred," he joked.

"It was also interesting when, not long after I started at Glentoran, I realised that I went to primary school with my captain Marcus Kane's mum.

"When I told Marcus I used to go to school with his mum, he said 'I know, and you want to secondary school with my dad too'.

"It's a small world and everyone has been great with me since I came back. I know all the rivalries will kick in soon, but I'm only worried about what's going on at my own club."